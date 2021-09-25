My head is fine but my body is getting old, asserts Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic who rejoined the Rossoneri back in winter 2020 has recognized the need to pay close attention to his body's limits as the striker approaches the final swansong in his decorated career. The 39-year-old striker is currently out on the sidelines with an Achilles injury but is hopeful of returning for the Italian club as soon as possible. The Sweden international's current deal at San Siro expires next June and questions continue to be posed about whether he will play on or put an end to his playing career.