My head is fine but my body is getting old, asserts Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Today at 7:37 PM
AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has acknowledged that he has to pay attention to the limits of his body even though he feels fine mentally as the striker approaches his 40th birthday. The Milan striker is undergoing his second spell with the Italian club after he rejoined them in January 2020.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic who rejoined the Rossoneri back in winter 2020 has recognized the need to pay close attention to his body's limits as the striker approaches the final swansong in his decorated career. The 39-year-old striker is currently out on the sidelines with an Achilles injury but is hopeful of returning for the Italian club as soon as possible. The Sweden international's current deal at San Siro expires next June and questions continue to be posed about whether he will play on or put an end to his playing career.
The veteran striker who made 27 appearances for the Serie A side last season scored 17 goals and provided three assists as he led Milan to a second-place finish last season. The Swede will be hoping to help the Italian club continue their near-perfect start to the new Serie A season as they look to extend their unbeaten streak so far this season. The decorated striker who has amassed trophies across five countries reiterates the need to listen to one's body to avoid worse consequences.
“When I was young, I just played, even if I felt pain in my tendons. I wanted to win and score, stop. With time and experience, I started using my head and I realised how important it is to listen to your body. My head is fine, but my body is getting old, it doesn’t always keep up with it [the head] and it’s a problem. This year I have to listen to my body, every little signal it sends me,” Ibrahimovic told Sportweek.
"Only by doing so, I can avoid worse consequences. I need to listen to my body every day to play consistently. I need to think slowly, day by day, and realise that I am not Superman," he added.
