Very important to have Ansu Fati back, admits Ronald Koeman

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has not featured for the Spanish club since injuring the meniscus in his left knee in a 5-2 win over Real Betis last November. The 18-year-old was his side's top scorer last season until the time he picked up the injury as he made a blistering start to last season by scoring five goals in ten games. The 18-year-old is the Spanish side's youngest ever scorer in La Liga and the youngest scorer in the Champions League for any team. The Spanish winger broke into the first team in the 2019-20 season and has gone on to make 43 appearances while scoring 13 goals and providing five assists across all competitions.