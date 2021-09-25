Bruno Fernandes is strong mentally and will step forward again, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Portuguese international took his 23rd penalty for the English club since he joined them from Sporting CP in January 2020 as he aimed to rescue a draw for his side. Fernandes who only missed once before for his side altered his usual run-up as he abandoned his usual skip in the run-up and ended up blasting the ball over the bar for an uncharacteristic miss. United manager Solskjaer has assured that the Portuguese midfielder will bounce back from his miss while also revealing that he was not a fan of the Aston Villa players' antics to throw the 27-year-old off his game.