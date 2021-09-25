Bruno Fernandes is strong mentally and will step forward again, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Today at 9:18 PM
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Bruno Fernandes to rebound back from a penalty miss as the midfielder skied his spot-kick which allowed Aston Villa to take home all three points. The Villans secured victory over the Red Devils courtesy of a late goal from Kourtney Hause.
Manchester United hosted Aston Villa for game six of the Premier League campaign and the Villans were able to bag all three points in a significant 1-0 victory. Villa got a corner kick in the 88th minute and Kourtney Hause headed home from close range to put his side ahead. Hause almost turned hero to villain when United were awarded a penalty kick in stoppage time when the English defender was judged to have handled the ball when he blocked a Bruno Fernandes cross.
The Portuguese international took his 23rd penalty for the English club since he joined them from Sporting CP in January 2020 as he aimed to rescue a draw for his side. Fernandes who only missed once before for his side altered his usual run-up as he abandoned his usual skip in the run-up and ended up blasting the ball over the bar for an uncharacteristic miss. United manager Solskjaer has assured that the Portuguese midfielder will bounce back from his miss while also revealing that he was not a fan of the Aston Villa players' antics to throw the 27-year-old off his game.
"First of all, the way they get round the penalty spot, get around Bruno and all that, that's not to my liking, but I do understand it, it shouldn't be that way. Bruno is normally very good in those positions and unfortunately just missed this one. It doesn't get into Bruno's head, he's strong mentally and he'll step forward again," Solskjaer told reporters after the game.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.