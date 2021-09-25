2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup | Indian women's football team to play four friendlies as part of preparation next month

The Indian team will be making its first appearance at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup since 2003, with them set to play as hosts in the upcoming edition. The continental meet will get underway on January 20 and conclude on February 6, next year, in three venues, across two cities in India.

The Indian team will be making its first appearance at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup since 2003, with them set to play as hosts in the upcoming edition. The continental meet will get underway on January 20 and conclude on February 6, next year, across three venues in India.

With months left for the main event to start, the preparations are in full swing. The Thomas Dennerby coached side will be playing a series of friendly matches in the middle-east, next month, with the team set to fly out on September 30.

The eves are set to fly to the UAE, to play the host nation and Tunisia, before taking on Chinese Taipei and Bahrain, in Bahrain. Adding to this, the Indian team could have a brief stint in Sweden where it will take on two teams from Damallsvenskan League, Sweden’s top-tier women’s football league.

“The matches in UAE and Bahrain will allow us to judge ourselves where we stand against some good competitive opponents. Teams need to build up their defense, and also the build-up process, and all of that is judged in an international match,” said Thomas Dennerby.

The Indian women’s team is ranked the 57th in the world, with the Chinese Taipei (40th) the only team ranked higher, while Tunisia (77th), Bahrain (85th), and UAE (100th) are ranked lower as per the latest rankings.

The Indian women’s football team last played two friendly matches against Uzbekistan, in April. They have been camping in Jamshedpur for the past month.