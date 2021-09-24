We have more experience on team and I believe it can be great year, admits David De Gea
Today at 4:47 PM
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea believes that the additions of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane will only add to the experience and help the club thrive this season. The Red Devils have enjoyed an impressive start to the season with them losing just two games so far.
Following Manchester United’s performance against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup, it had many fans wondering as to whether the club really had everything going for them. The Hammers walked away as 1-0 winners on the night, eliminating the Red Devils from the competition but the game was never really in doubt with United failing to create too many chances. That combined with their loss to BSC Young Boys in the Champions League has marred the unbeaten start to the Premier League.
The club sit level on points with Liverpool and Chelsea on the league table but face a tough run ahead especially with key games against Leicester City, Manchester City and a few others. Yet, despite that, David De Gea believes that the experience that the club has plus those added over the summer will play a key part. The Spaniard went on to praise Cristiano Ronaldo and the impact he has had for the team so far.
"I think that the impact is already there. It's amazing to have him back at home. He's already a legend in the club, so I think for the players, for the young lads, for everyone, he's a great guy to see every day how he works in the gym, how he treats himself, how he takes care of his body, and of himself,” De Gea told Sky Sports.
"He is an amazing player and it's great to see him here every day working hard and helping the team. Let's see, like I said, now we have a bigger squad, big players - players with experience like Cristiano, like Raphael Varane, like me, Juan Mata - so we have more experience on the team. So let's see, it can be a great year."
