We have more experience on team and I believe it can be great year, admits David De Gea

Following Manchester United’s performance against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup, it had many fans wondering as to whether the club really had everything going for them. The Hammers walked away as 1-0 winners on the night, eliminating the Red Devils from the competition but the game was never really in doubt with United failing to create too many chances. That combined with their loss to BSC Young Boys in the Champions League has marred the unbeaten start to the Premier League.