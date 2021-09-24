Reports | Manchester United looking for Declan Rice alternatives after £90 million valuation
Today at 4:00 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester United have started the search for an alternative to Declan Rice as they believe that the Englishman won’t significantly improve their team and will cost too much. The West Ham midfielder has thrived for the Hammers but has been valued at £90 million by the club.
While Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer, the lack of a defensive midfielder has hurt the club’s performances so far. However, the Red Devils were linked with moves for Eduardo Camavinga, Declan Rice and even Jude Bellingham but nothing materialized with Camavinga signing for Real Madrid in the end. But while Rice still at the top of the club’s shortlist, things have changed especially with West Ham reportedly setting a £90 million price-tag on his head.
It has seen ESPN report that Manchester United are now set to search for alternative options to Rice as they believe that the midfielder isn’t worth £90 million. The report has also indicated that the Red Devils’ aren’t sure how much the 22-year-old will improve the squad and his potential for the future, which makes the move a risky one for them. However, no move will take place until next summer with Rice more or less now out of the race for the club.
That is despite the fact that the midfielder is highly rated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer although ESPN has reported that a new defensive midfielder isn’t the club’s only target. They are also looking to sign Erling Haaland, with the move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer not influencing any potential transfer for the Norwegian striker next summer.
