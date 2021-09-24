Reports | Barcelona make first contact with Roberto Martinez over replacing Ronald Koeman
Today at 5:22 PM
According to Goal, Barcelona have contacted Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez over replacing Ronald Koeman as the manager but are still gauging the Spaniard’s interest. This comes in light of intense speculation surrounding Koeman’s future after the club’s recent poor run of form.
Despite their unbeaten start to the season, things have begun to go off the rails for Barcelona with the 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich starting to hurt the club. That has been followed by back-to-back draws against Granada and Cadiz with the La Liga giants struggling to get results. Not only that, Ronald Koeman and his team were lucky to draw against Granada as they spent most of the game behind. That has seen the pressure on Koeman reach an all time high with the Dutch international struggling to cope.
However, things could be inching towards the end as Goal has reported that Barcelona have made contact with Roberto Martinez over replacing him. The report has indicated that the La Liga side have only touched base with the Belgium head coach with Martinez their favourite to replace Koeman at the helm. Joan Laporta reported admires the Spaniard and he has been at the top of the Barcelona president’s shortlist as a managerial candidate.
The report has, however, indicated that the contact was just to see how interested Martinez was in the job and tell the Belgium boss that he is their number one choice. Reports have also indicated that the former Everton boss is keen on signing and has already told the Belgium FA should Barcelona offer him the job, he is taking it. However, Martinez still has plans with the Red Devils and will reportedly stay in charge until after the UEFA Nations League finals next month.
