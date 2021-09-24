Jurgen Klopp and James Milner almost started a physical fight, reveals Ragnar Klavan

While Liverpool have an established defensive pair now, it took them a while to figure things out and along the way and the club went through quite a few center-backs. Ragnar Klavan was one of them and he spent two years at the Merseyside club, between 2016 and 2018, after arriving for a reported fee of £4.2 million. The Estonian would go on to make 53 appearances for the Reds during his time at the club while scoring two goals in all competitions.