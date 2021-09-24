It's not 100 percent clear when Thiago Alcantara will be back, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Thiago Alcantara's calf issue following Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace had many fans and critics alike worried especially after the midfielder's impressive start to the season with many concerned over a long absence. However, while no news was released by Liverpool, reports indicated that Thiago was set to undergo a long spell on the treatment table. That has now been confirmed by Jurgen Klopp who revealed that the midfielder likely to not feature for the Reds until after the October international break.

The Spanish international is set to miss out on key games in the Premier League and the Champions League because of the injury with trips against Brentford and Manchester City in the league as well as a Champions League clash against Porto. The German manager also offered an injury update on Guinean midfielder Naby Keita, who scored in his last outing in the Premier League in the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Klopp confirmed that Keita, who suffered a foot problem, will not be available for their next game.

"It’s not 100 percent clear when Thiago will be back. It’s a muscle in the calf issue, so after the international break probably – I don’t think there’s anything earlier possible. We will have to see," Klopp told reporters in his pre-match press conference.

"[It’s] nothing really serious, but it keeps him [Naby Keita] out of the next game for sure - and maybe a little bit longer, we have to see."Of course, it’s not cool when players have had a good pre-season, could play a lot of games and now are out. That happens throughout a season and hopefully when they come back then that’s it and they can play the rest of the reason, that would be extremely helpful," he added.