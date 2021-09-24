It's a good start but long way to go this season, reveals Graham Potter
Today at 1:51 PM
Brighton manager Graham Potter has stated that his side has done well to secure four wins out of five in the Premier League but is reserved about getting carried away as there is a long way to go this season. The Seagulls currently sit fourth in the league table two points above Manchester City.
Brighton have undergone a sensational start to the season so far as they have secured victory in six out of seven matches in all competitions. The Seagulls currently lie in fourth place in the Premier League with four league victories in their opening five games of the campaign. Only Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United have a better record than the Amex Stadium side as they look to build upon their wonderful start to the season.
The Seagulls overcame Burnley on the opening day of the season with a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor which paved the way for their current run with wins over Watford, Brentford and Leicester City kicking off the run. However, the loss to Everton in their third game of the season did concern a few fans but even then, it has many of them overjoyed with the start although Brighton boss Graham Potter has warned that the season is only just getting started and not to draw any foregone conclusions about his side.
"It's a great points return for us, four wins out of five in the Premier League is nothing to complain about. It's a good start, there is no point denying that, but we've got a long way to go this season. If we think too far ahead or get carried away and think we've cracked it then we've got problems. This is the fascinating thing about football. Results-wise it's hard to argue, absolutely. Results make everything better,” Potter told Sky Sports.
“If you're a club that has played seven games, won six, kept four clean sheets and you're saying things are not good, there is something drastically wrong. At the same time, if I were to take a five or six-game spell, we probably played better last year in terms of just pure performance, but we didn't get the results. This is certainly a good time for us, but we are not getting carried away," he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.