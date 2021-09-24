It's a good start but long way to go this season, reveals Graham Potter

The Seagulls overcame Burnley on the opening day of the season with a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor which paved the way for their current run with wins over Watford, Brentford and Leicester City kicking off the run. However, the loss to Everton in their third game of the season did concern a few fans but even then, it has many of them overjoyed with the start although Brighton boss Graham Potter has warned that the season is only just getting started and not to draw any foregone conclusions about his side.