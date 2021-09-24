FIFA’s proposals would lead to direct and destructive impact on club game, proclaims ECA

With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar around the corner, it has seen FIFA start rolling the red carpet for their plans for the future with a men’s World Cup’s two years the star of the show. However, that plan has not gone down well with anyone, although FIFA has quite a lot of support from more than a legends of the game including Peter Schmeichel, Ronaldo Nazziro and a few others. But in light of Fifa's head of global development Arsene Wenger’s latest interview, the ECA has released a statement that condemns the whole plan.