Feel Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets more freedom on left-wing, admits Nigel Winterburn

Today at 6:39 PM
Former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn believes that the Gunners' star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is more prolific on the left-hand side of the pitch than when he is played through the middle. Winterburn reveals that the attacker struggles to lead the line for the Gunners when played as a striker.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Dortmund for a then club-record fee of £56 million and the Gabonese international has become the talismanic figure for the club as he has gone on to make 153 appearances. Not only that, he has netted 89 goals and 20 assists across all competitions while also winning an FA Cup trophy. However, the 32-year-old, who is the captain for the English side, has struggled for consistency since renewing his then existing deal for lucrative new terms in 2020.
The Gabonese international has scored just twice in his last ten Premier League appearances with his struggles to find the net continuing into this season. Aubameyang has mainly been played through the middle in the current campaign by Mikel Arteta but Nigel Winterburn believes that the Gunners boss needs to make a tactical adjustment to bring back the best out of his star man. The former Arsenal defender also added that Aubameyang is more prolific on the left wing, where he has more space and time.
"Asking if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should play on the left wing once again is a great question. If you ask Arsenal fans, when he doesn’t play up top, they ask why because he’s our main goalscorer. I’ve said it all along, I feel he gets more freedom and space on the left wing, but if you’re playing on the left, you’re having to do a lot more defensively. His strength is on the back shoulder of defenders, and creative players making intricate five-yard passes for him to run onto. That’s how I see him scoring his goals,” Winterburn told Goal
