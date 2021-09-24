A certain manager was worried about us getting penalties, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 8:37 PM
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has aimed a dig at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp by suggesting that United haven't had as many penalties being given since the German highlighted their record last season. The Red Devils have missed out on some penalties being awarded over the past week.
Things between Liverpool and Manchester United got heated last season as Jurgen Klopp even questioned the number of penalties that have been awarded to United ahead of the game between the Merseyside club and the Manchester club in January. The German also suggested that his rivals receive a disproportionate number of penalties compared to his side and revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team had more penalties in two years than Liverpool had in five-and-a-half years under his tenure.
But Manchester United boss Solskjaer has hinted that comments from Jurgen Klopp last season are the reason why his side hasn't been awarded as many penalty kicks as they deserve. The Norwegian felt that his side should have had three penalties in the league fixture against West Ham last weekend and another one in the Carabao Cup defeat against the same team during the midweek clash. Solskjaer also alluded to the German manager during his press conference ahead of the Premier League match against Aston Villa.
"We should have had three penalties in the last two games. There was a certain manager who worried about us getting penalties last year and after that, the decisions were difficult to give. I've seen a big difference since then on. We have to leave it to the referees to make the right calls. We just have to hope we get what we deserve,” Solskjaer told reporters.
The Norwegian also provided an injury update on Edinson Cavani after the Uruguayan missed out on selection after incurring a muscle strain.
"Edinson is in the squad. He's been training and now he feels ready to contribute. He came on against Wolves then he got a slight strain in the international break when we had a game and he's ready again. He's worked really hard and dilligently and hopefully he'll have an impact as he did last season," he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.