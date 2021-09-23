Reports | Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Antonio Rudiger
Today at 4:06 PM
According to Goal, Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger ahead of next season and a deal could be proposed if the conditions are right for the German club. Rudiger has less than twelve months remaining on his current deal and is yet to sign a contract extension.
Bayern Munich are the latest club among a host of European clubs to monitor the contract situation of Chelsea centre back Antonio Rudiger. The Bundesliga champions along with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are interested in signing the German international if he doesn't commit to fresh terms with the London club. Talks are underway between Chelsea and Rudiger over a contract extension although the London club remains cautious over his demands.
The 28-year-old is happy to stay with the English club as long as his contract demands are met with the player believing that this is the last big-money deal of his playing career. Rudiger has made 155 appearances for the Blues while scoring seven goals and providing three assists. The German defender also helped the club win one FA Cup, one Europa League, one UEFA Super Cup, and a Champions League so far during his stint with the Blues.
According to Goal, Bayern Munich have kept in touch with Rudiger's agent and brother, Sahr Senesie. Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann considers the 28-year-old to be an ideal replacement for Niklas Sule should he choose to move on from the Allianz Arena in the summer. Sule, who has less than a year remaining on his current deal with the German champions, has put extension talks on hold as he ponders whether he wants to stay or leave the German club in the summer.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Antonio Rudiger
- Niklas Sule
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Chelsea Fc
- Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint Germain
- Real Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.