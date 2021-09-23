Reports | Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Antonio Rudiger

According to Goal, Bayern Munich have kept in touch with Rudiger's agent and brother, Sahr Senesie. Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann considers the 28-year-old to be an ideal replacement for Niklas Sule should he choose to move on from the Allianz Arena in the summer. Sule, who has less than a year remaining on his current deal with the German champions, has put extension talks on hold as he ponders whether he wants to stay or leave the German club in the summer.