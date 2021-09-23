Jesse Lingard dived and I told him off for screaming, reveals Mark Noble

The 28-year-old made his most significant impact for the Red Devils this season when he scored a dramatic winner against the Hammers during their Premier League encounter on Sunday. Solskjaer handed him a start in their Carabao Cup match against West Ham but Lingard was unable to replicate his heroics this time as United lost 1-0 on Wednesday. The 28-year-old had a penalty appeal waved away in the first half following a Mark Noble challenge and the West Ham star has claimed that his former team-mate was more prone to theatrics than he ever was during his stint at the London club.