Jesse Lingard dived and I told him off for screaming, reveals Mark Noble
Today at 2:11 PM
West Ham player Mark Noble has revealed that Jesse Lingard acts differently, as he was diving and screaming during a Carabao Cup tie against West Ham on Wednesday. Lingard spent the second half of last season on loan with the Hammers, but is now back at Old Trafford for the current campaign.
Jesse Lingard failed to establish himself at Manchester United last season, as he found himself outside the fold with Bruno Fernandes and Donny Van de Beek ahead of him in the pecking order. The England international was allowed to depart Old Trafford and joined West Ham on loan in January. The 28-year-old made a significant impact for the Hammers as he registered nine goals in 16 appearances. Lingard, who has less than a year remaining on his current deal, decided to not pursue a permanent move elsewhere and United manager Solskjaer has handed five appearances for the England international this season across all competitions.
The 28-year-old made his most significant impact for the Red Devils this season when he scored a dramatic winner against the Hammers during their Premier League encounter on Sunday. Solskjaer handed him a start in their Carabao Cup match against West Ham but Lingard was unable to replicate his heroics this time as United lost 1-0 on Wednesday. The 28-year-old had a penalty appeal waved away in the first half following a Mark Noble challenge and the West Ham star has claimed that his former team-mate was more prone to theatrics than he ever was during his stint at the London club.
“That’s football, he dived and I told him off for screaming, funnily enough, he didn’t really do it at our place but he does it here! We had a laugh on the pitch today, I love Jesse. He’s a great character and I’m so pleased he’s come here and getting his chance,” Noble told Sky Sports.
"He’s scored some fantastic goals, obviously the one against us was hurtful, he’s a great lad and he deserves everything he gets," he added.
