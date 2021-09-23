I'm really happy to help the team so we can continue good momentum, admits Achraf Hakimi
Today at 7:46 PM
Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi aims to continue the positive momentum that the French club is in at the moment and wants to keep on winning after their 2-1 victory over Metz on Wednesday. The Moroccan international scored a brace in the match to secure the victory for the French club.
Achraf Hakimi made the move from Inter to Paris Saint-Germain for a reported fee of €60 million-plus €10m in add-ons after helping the Italian club win the Serie A title in the 2020-21 campaign. The Moroccan international aims to keep on winning with PSG after narrowly defeating Metz 2-1 in their Ligue 1 encounter on Wednesday. The 22-year-old was the hero for PSG as he netted a brace to extend their perfect start in Ligue 1 at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.
Hakimi gave PSG the lead in the fifth minute as his first-time volley crossed the goal-line as confirmed by the referee's watch. Metz restored parity in the 39th minute as Boubakar Kouyate headed home following a corner kick. Metz captain Dylan Bronn was given his marching orders for a second yellow card offense as he kicked the ball out of the reach of the PSG players and was promptly booked for time-wasting. Metz coach Frederic Antonetti was also sent off following his complaints to the referee after the incident. Hakimi then came to PSG's rescue as he unleashed a shot from inside the box in the 95th minute to seal all three points for the French giants.
The Parisian club's perfect start to their domestic campaign continued and Hakimi aims to continue the positive momentum as long as possible.
"I'm happy with the win and the three points and the hard work of the whole team until the last minute. I'm really happy to be able to help the team with my two goals so that we can continue our good momentum. As I said, we have worked very well, and we want to continue in this direction and with this victory continue as long as possible,” Hakimi told the club website.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.