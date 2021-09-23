I'm really happy to help the team so we can continue good momentum, admits Achraf Hakimi

Hakimi gave PSG the lead in the fifth minute as his first-time volley crossed the goal-line as confirmed by the referee's watch. Metz restored parity in the 39th minute as Boubakar Kouyate headed home following a corner kick. Metz captain Dylan Bronn was given his marching orders for a second yellow card offense as he kicked the ball out of the reach of the PSG players and was promptly booked for time-wasting. Metz coach Frederic Antonetti was also sent off following his complaints to the referee after the incident. Hakimi then came to PSG's rescue as he unleashed a shot from inside the box in the 95th minute to seal all three points for the French giants.