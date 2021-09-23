Durand Cup | Quarter-final clash between Army Red and Bengaluru United called off

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 130th Durand Cup, has called off the quarter-final game between Army Red and FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) scheduled for Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Kalyani stadium due to positive Covid cases reported in the Army Red squad.

All decisions have been taken, keeping in mind the health and safety of players and officials primarily and the continuity and success of the tournament.

Meanwhile, all the other three quarters will go ahead as scheduled. Mohammedan Sporting will face Gokulam Kerala on Thursday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, and FC Goa will take on Delhi FC on Friday at the Mohun Bagan Ground. Lastly, Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Army Green on Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. All the matches are from 1400 IST.