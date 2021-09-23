AFC Cup | ATK Mohun Bagan hammered 0-6 by FC Nasaf Qarsh, crash out of inter-zonal semis

Today at 9:16 AM
Indian club ATK Mohun Bagan suffered a humiliating 0-6 loss to Uzbek club FC Nasaf Qarsh in the inter-zonal semi-finals of the AFC Cup 2021. With this defeat, the Indian challenge at the tournament has come to an end. Earlier, Bengaluru FC too had crashed out in the previous round.
In a meek display, ATK Mohun Bagan lost to FC Nasaf Qarshi 0-6 in the inter-zonal semi-finals at the Markaziy Stadium in Qarshi, Uzbekistan on Wednesday, to crash out of the AFC Cup 2021. The Indian club was dominated right from the start of the match, with striker Khusayin Norchayev scoring a hat-trick for the hosts.
The loss means that the Indian challenge has ended in the tournament, as Bengaluru FC too bowed out in the previous round. Playing at home, Nasaf found the net as early as fifth minute of the match, and managed to push Mohun Bagan on the back foot. The scoring opened courtesy an own goal by Pritam Kotal.
Barring the unfortunate incident, Norchayev caused a few problems for the Indian defence. In the 18th minute the youngster was rewarded for some on-field brilliance as he managed to net a cross from Nasrullayev.
Just three minutes later, the pair combined again to score the third goal for their team. Then it was by the 31st minute that Norchayev completed his hat-trick as Nasaf lead by 4-0.
The second-half wasn't as quick paced, but Narzullaev did manage to find the net this time around. Their sixth and final goal came in the 71st miunte. Meanwhile, the Indian club's forwards did not create much opportunities, and their first attempt on goal came in the 73rd minute only.
Now Nasaf will now play Hong Kong’s Lee Man in the inter-zonal final.
