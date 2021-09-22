Report | Manchester City keeping tabs on Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal
Today at 5:14 PM
According to reports from ESPN, Manchester City are keeping tabs on Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal for a potential move in the summer. The Spanish international broke out into his boyhood team in the 2015/16 season and has gone on to establish himself as one of the key players in the squad.
Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal for a potential transfer to the Etihad Stadium in the summer. According to ESPN, the reigning champions and Pep Guardiola are long-term admirers of Oyarzabal and have spoken to the Spanish club on a number of occasions. The Premier League club apparently considered signing the Spaniard when they were looking for a replacement for Leroy Sane for €45 million in July 2020 but nothing materialized from their reported interest.
The 24-year-old has made 245 appearances for the White and Blues while scoring 68 goals and providing 45 assists across all competitions. The Spaniard was instrumental in securing the Copa del Rey cup for Sociedad in the 2019-20 season as he slotted in a decisive penalty for the only goal of the game in the finals against Athletic Bilbao. Oyarzabal has already scored four goals in five goals for the La Liga side as they lie in fifth place in the La Liga table.
Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund were also interested in the Spanish winger in the past but Guardiola is keen to add the 24-year-old to his squad as he aims to bolster the frontline after Sergio Aguero left for Barcelona this summer. Oyarzabal will provide the City manager with dynamic options as the attacker can play up front or out wide. The Spaniard also reportedly has an €80m release clause which could be activated by the Citizens next summer.
