Report | Manchester City keeping tabs on Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal

The 24-year-old has made 245 appearances for the White and Blues while scoring 68 goals and providing 45 assists across all competitions. The Spaniard was instrumental in securing the Copa del Rey cup for Sociedad in the 2019-20 season as he slotted in a decisive penalty for the only goal of the game in the finals against Athletic Bilbao. Oyarzabal has already scored four goals in five goals for the La Liga side as they lie in fifth place in the La Liga table.