Reconstructing the team without making big investments takes time, states Ronald Koeman
Today at 7:08 PM
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman did not take any questions from reporters in a brief news conference, and instead, read a statement saying that the Spanish club trusted him to lead the team through a period of transition. Pressure is mounting on the Dutchman’s future after a string of poor results.
Ronald Koeman's future at the Catalan club has come under severe scrutiny and media speculation after Barcelona's poor start to the new campaign. Koeman, who left the Dutch national team last summer to take charge of the Spanish club signed a two-year deal to stay at the Camp Nou after Quique Setien's dismissal. The Dutch coach managed to secure the Copa del Rey cup with a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the finals last season but their campaign ended in disappointment as they were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 against PSG. The Blaugrana's title charge also ended in disappointment after winning only two of their last five matches as they finished third in the league standings. Despite rumours that he would be replaced, Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed that the 58-year-old would stay in charge for another season.
The La Liga side has played just five games in all competitions so far this season but draws against Athletic Bilbao and Granada in La Liga coupled with a disappointing performance in the win against Getafe have stirred the rumours of his departure in the near future. Additionally, the manner in which Barcelona lost to Bayern Munich during their 3-0 defeat in the Champions League is also a cause for concern for the Barcelona administration as they evaluate their options. The former Everton and Southampton manager refused to take any questions and promptly left after reading a statement in Wednesday’s press conference.
"The club is with me in this period of reconstruction. We have to reconstruct the team as a squad without making big investments and this takes time. The young talents we have can become world stars in a couple of years. The young players will have opportunities, just as Xavi and (Andres) Iniesta had in their day, but we ask for patience,” Koeman told reporters.
"Finishing high in the table would be a success on its own and in the Champions League we cannot expect miracles. The defeat against Bayern should be taken with perspective. The team should be supported, with words and with actions," he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.