Reconstructing the team without making big investments takes time, states Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman's future at the Catalan club has come under severe scrutiny and media speculation after Barcelona's poor start to the new campaign. Koeman, who left the Dutch national team last summer to take charge of the Spanish club signed a two-year deal to stay at the Camp Nou after Quique Setien's dismissal. The Dutch coach managed to secure the Copa del Rey cup with a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the finals last season but their campaign ended in disappointment as they were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 against PSG. The Blaugrana's title charge also ended in disappointment after winning only two of their last five matches as they finished third in the league standings. Despite rumours that he would be replaced, Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed that the 58-year-old would stay in charge for another season.