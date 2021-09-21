Reports | Juventus and Atletico Madrid weighing up move for Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka
According to Calciomercato, Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka has made both Juventus and Atletico Madrid’s radars with the two clubs considering a move worth around €50million. The English international made his senior debut for the Gunners three years ago and has since made 94 appearances.
With Arsenal still building back up to a level where they can consistently compete for European football, the Gunners have somehow managed to keep their best players at the club. That is despite the fact that the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli, Kieran Tierney and a few others have all been linked with moves away. However, with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe emerging as two stars from the club’s youth academy, the Gunners haven’t had any major threats so far.
But Calciomercato has reported that things are set to change over the next few months with both Juventus and Atletico Madrid keeping a close keep on Bukayo Saka. The 20-year-old was one of the few bright spots for the club last season, contributing to 16 goals across all competitions and even showcased his skills for England at Euro 2020. That more than anything has impressed the two clubs and the report has indicated that the Gunners would be open to a move.
However, any transfer would come equipped with a €50 million price-tag although Calciomercato further reported that both Juventus and Atletico Madrid want something lower than that. Saka signed a new contract with the North London side last summer and thus has three years remaining, which means that Arsenal are in no hurry to sell. Furthermore, reports have indicated that the 20-year-old is a key part of Mike Arteta’s rebuild which would also point to the same.
