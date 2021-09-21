Reports | Barcelona exploring options to replace Ronald Koeman as their manager
Today at 5:43 PM
According to ESPN, Barcelona are looking at potential replacements for Ronald Koeman with the Dutchman’s position at the club weakening. This comes after poor performances against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Granada in the La Liga, with the board unhappy at the way things are going.
Despite an unbeaten start in the league, few expected Barcelona to beat Bayern Munich and things panned out exactly that way with the Bavarians steamrolling over the Camp Nou side. The Champions League group stage clash finished 3-0 in favour of the Bundesliga side but Barcelona finished the game without even taking a shot on target. That has seen the pressure mount on Ronald Koeman with the Dutchman’s position at the club reportedly weak.
Things have been made even worse following a poor draw against Granada, where Barcelona were behind for most of the game, equalising just before the full time whistle. It saw the team booed off the field at the Camp Nou and ESPN has reported that it may be the final straw for Koeman. The report has revealed that the Barcelona board held an emergency meeting over doubts regarding Koeman’s management and are now looking into potential replacements.
The report also indicated that president Joan Laporta is leading the charge and he doesn’t want an interim option but is instead looking at someone capable of taking the reigns of a long-term build. Things comes less than a week after Barcelona vice-president, Eduard Romeu, revealed that money won’t be a problem if the club wanted to sack Koeman, disputing reports that indicated otherwise. ESPN further reported that Xavi Hernandez and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez are said to be the front-runners for the job.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.