Raheem Sterling's lost confidence because he’s been taken out of team, claims Rio Ferdinand

While few will deny the impact that Raheem Sterling has had on Manchester City, the forward’s decline over the last few years has been stunning. The 26-year-old finished the 2019/20 season with 20 league goals but that figure dropped to half last term. Not only that, Sterling’s form half-way through the season dropped off a cliff which saw him benched for most of the second half of the term. Things haven’t changed for the 26-year-old with him making two starts across all competitions only.