Kerala's Malappuram to host 75th edition of Santosh Trophy

Kerala is back on its feet after a longish spell of Covid-19, with its government planning to host the 75th edition of the Santosh Trophy in the state. A few other tournaments and camps will take place across various locations in Kerala, which is also due to host the senior women's championships.

The 75th and the upcoming edition of the Santosh Trophy will be held in Malappuram, Kerala, next year, according to an Indian Express report. The sports minister of the state, V Abdulrahman, while addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, said that decision has been taken after an interaction with AIFF team led by former international Abhishek Yadav.

“Now that Kerala has opened up in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, stadiums too will be opened up soon. The state will host more national and international events soon,” Abdulrahman said.

Last year, the zonal and the national championship were cancelled due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Yadav went on to say that Kerala will be considered for future national camps in junior and sub-junior categories.

“The national camps, including for the World Cup qualifiers, can be organised in Kerala and it will help develop the game as local players and clubs teams will get a chance to play the campers,” he said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi will also play host to international teams in the senior women’s championship.

“The baby league and both the senior and junior leagues, will be held in Kerala following West Bengal. We’re also planning to implement panchayat-level tournaments in the state,” Yadav added.