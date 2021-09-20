We deserved three points and hopefully these points make difference, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to be drawn on discussions evaluating Manchester United 's title chances after their narrow win at West Ham on Sunday. The United manager joked that he had lost his job yesterday after the disappointing loss to Young Boys in the Champions League but the club went on to beat the Hammers on the back of huge pressure. That is despite the London side taking the lead via Said Benrahma and they posed a constant threat but Solskjaer's side held on.

Not only that, they promptly responded as Cristiano Ronaldo put the ball into an empty net after his initial attempt from a Bruno Fernandes cross was saved by Lukasz Fabianski and then a Jesse Lingard goal in the 89th minute gave Manchester United the lead. But late drama ensued as Martin Atkinson awarded a spot-kick to West Ham for a Luke Shaw handball in the final minute of stoppage time but things did not go according to plan as substitute Mark Noble's spot-kick was saved by De Gea.

The win ensures that the Red Devils stay level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool at the summit of the Premier League table but despite all the drama, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to get drawn into discussions about his side’s title chances while reminding the reporters his own future was questioned after their loss in Europe.

"It's five games into the season. I was probably down and out and lost my job yesterday. That's the way it is at Man United. We have to defend better. We have to make it harder to break us down. For their goal, the structure was wrong for whatever reason and we'll have to work on it. We deserved three points. It's a hard place to come here. Hopefully, these points can make a difference. Let's see [about the title] when we get towards April and May," Solskjaer told reporters in his post-match interview.