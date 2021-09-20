Thomas Tuchel was not happy with our performance at half-time, reveals Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that the Blues faced the full force of Thomas Tuchel's wrath during the interval in the London derby against Spurs. The Lilywhites started the game strongly as they put relentless pressure on the Chelsea side but the Blues slowly grew into the game and finished the half strongly but couldn't break the deadlock as they squandered some key chances. Tuchel replaced Mason Mount at half-time and brought on N'golo Kante which changed the fortunes of the European champions.

Chelsea immediately responded through Marcos Alonso , who tested Hugo Lloris with a stinging strike as they piled the pressure on against Spurs. Thiago Silva shortly after headed home from a corner in the 49th minute to give the Blues the lead. Kante then struck a fiercely hit long-range effort which deflected off Eric dier to double their lead before Rudiger completed the scoring in stoppage time with a well-struck shot into the bottom left corner.

Chelsea lies at the top of the Premier League after their win over Spurs on Sunday but Azpilicueta revealed that Tuchel was livid at the squad's performance during the half-time interval.

"He [Tuchel] was not happy, we were not happy with our performance. Even though we were able to arrive around the box we did not shoot on target, they created a few chances where we could have conceded. We were sometimes too open and it was something that we had to address,” Azpilicueta told Sky Sports.