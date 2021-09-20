Still maintain Jesse Lingard should have left but he will have his moments, claims Gary Neville

Not only that, Lingard has scored twice, in the Premier League, and has the prospect of regular game time for the Red Devils even if his future is up in the air. However, despite that, Gary Neville has admitted that while he believes Lingard should have left Old Trafford this summer, the attacker will still have “his moments” where he thrives. The Manchester United legend also added that Lingard could benefit from playing regularly but at the same time, the club are better for keeping.