Reports | James Rodriguez in Qatar ahead of potential move away from Everton
Today at 6:27 PM
According to the BBC, James Rodriguez has travelled to the Middle East ahead of his potential move to an unknown club in Qatar with the Colombian struggling at Everton. The former Real Madrid and AS Monaco attacker hasn’t played for the Toffees this season with him on the fringes of the team.
While James Rodriguez arrived to great pomp at Everton, the Colombian’s first season with the Toffees was marred by more than a few injuries. It saw Rodriguez finish the term with just 23 league appearances although he did contribute to 11 goals with only Dominic Calvert-Lewin producing more. However, even that wasn’t enough with reports indicating that Rodriguez wasn’t keen on staying at the club beyond the summer window.
That came after Carlo Ancelotti left Goodison Park for Real Madrid but while no move occurred over the summer, things might change in the near future. The attacker has been linked with a move to Qatar and the BBC has reported that Rodriguez has travelled to the Middle East for talks with an unnamed club. The Colombian is on a £200,000 a week contract with the Toffees but has yet to come to an agreement over personal terms.
The 30-year-old has missed several games because of a COVID-19 related issue but letting Rodriguez go could be a big boost for Everton as it would mean getting the Colombian’s wages off their books. However, the move has yet to be confirmed with the window in Qatar open until September 30th and the midfielder has also revealed that he is fully fit, asking his followers on his Twitch channel to not believe the rumors.
“I am physically fine. Don’t believe everything they say. I am training well, I feel good and prepared for what will happen to me and what is coming," Rodriguez said, reported Sky Sports.
