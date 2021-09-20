It will be difficult to keep Erling Haaland, admits Hans-Joachim Watzke

The forward's prolific scoring form since then has attracted the attention of several clubs across Europe such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, etc. The interest from the top European clubs is the result of a reported release clause that is set to activate for the Norwegian in the upcoming summer transfer window. Watzke conceded that it is unlikely that the Norwegian stays with the Bundesliga side but also revealed that there is a slight chance that Haaland continues his stint at the club.