Can’t say how long but Thiago Alcantara won’t be fit by weekend, reveals Pepijn Lijnders

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed that while the Reds aren’t sure how long Thiago Alcantara will be out for, the Spaniard will miss at least their next two games. Lijnders also confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be back while Roberto Firmino is not ready.

Despite an injury hit 2020/21 season, Liverpool still managed to put together an impressive run towards the end of the season that saw the club sneak into the top four. However, with the return of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Matip and even Joe Gomez, it saw many Liverpool fans hoping that they finally see the best of Thiago Alcantara this season. The Spaniard also struggled with the transition from the Bundesliga, with injuries and COVID-19 issues not helping.

But while the midfielder has definitely impressed more than a few fans and critics in the opening weeks of the season, a calf injury against Crystal Palace had many worried. Their worries and doubts have now been confirmed as Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed that the Spaniard will miss at least the next two games for the club. The Liverpool assistant manager also added that it’s a shame for Thiago and the club as they’ll lose an influential midfielder.

"I can't say now how long it will take but definitely not tomorrow (Tuesday) and not at the weekend. Let's get the scan results back and we have a proper diagnosis. A shame as well because he was taking the game by the hand (against Palace), he was a proper playmaker in my opinion. In one week we lose two really influential midfielders, that's the bad thing," Lijnders said, reported Sky Sports.

The Reds, however, started the clash against the Eagles without either Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson or Roberto Firmino with Robertson the only one being rested. Lijnders further confirmed that Alexander-Arnold was sick but had no Covid symptoms and yet won’t be able to play against Norwich in the mid-week League cup fixture. Furthermore, Lijnders also revealed that Roberto Firmino is back in training but needs time to recover match-fitness.

"Let's start with Trent. Our game basically started at 12pm against Palace; he took responsibility to speak with the doctor. It was not easy because these guys - it says a lot about our group anyway - they want to play everything, [even] if they feel a bit shaky or ill. But he took the responsibility.

"That's Trent, there are no Covid symptoms. We test regardless. He should be fine in a few days but Norwich comes too early. Then we have Bobby, who will do parts of team training but also not ready. But progressing well. And Neco (Williams) is progressing well as well. Tomorrow also comes too early,” he added.

