AIFF to organise online refresher course for AFC Futsal Level 1 certified coaches

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), in an attempt to establish futsal in the country, is set to organise an online refresher course for coaches with an AFC Futsal Level 1 Certificate, over a four-session course. The Premier Futsal League in India was stopped after two seasons in 2016 and 2017.
The All India Football Federation has scheduled an online refresher course for coaches with an AFC Futsal Level 1 Certificate. There will be four sessions from which are to be held on October 2, 3, 9 and 10. All the courses have been scheduled for the evening from 7pm to 9pm.
The candidates will be awarded 2 CPD points upon successful completion of the course, and AFC Futsal Level 1 will be the prerequisite for selection. Eligible candidates can apply at the coach education portal from Saturday (September 18, 2021).
Mr. Joshuah Vaz, who's currently the sole AFC Futsal Level 1 Tutor in the country, along with Mr. Shailesh Karkera, Mr. Jeddy Almeida, and Mr. Veerababu Sivaneni will conduct the said course.
Laws of Futsal and the amendments, futsal tactics, systems, styles, futsal match analysis along with the AFC manual and policy will be analysed, taught, and discussed during the course.