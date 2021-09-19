We see Jadon Sancho as a top forward, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

United, who kept tabs on the 21-year-old for two consecutive seasons were finally able to bring him to Old Trafford over the summer as they added another outlet to their forward line. Sancho, who signed a five-year contract with the English giants has endured a slow start to life at Old Trafford as he has struggled to make an impact in his first five appearances so far. United manager Solskjaer although has no cause for concern about the 21-year-old and firmly believes that the Englishman will go on to fulfill his potential by developing his game over time.