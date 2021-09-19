We see Jadon Sancho as a top forward, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 2:28 PM
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that new signing Jadon Sancho is learning all the time and the winger is capable of being a top forward for Manchester over the next 15 years. Sancho arrived at Old-Trafford from Borussia Dortmund over the summer on a five-year contract.
Manchester United were finally able to pull the trigger on securing the deal for Jadon Sancho as they prized him away from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of £73 million. The English winger established himself as one of the best young players in his generation during his time at the Signal Iduna Park. Sancho made 137 appearances for the German club while scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists across all competitions. The England international was instrumental for Dortmund during their run to DFB-Pokal glory as he scored a brace in the final against RB Leipzig.
United, who kept tabs on the 21-year-old for two consecutive seasons were finally able to bring him to Old Trafford over the summer as they added another outlet to their forward line. Sancho, who signed a five-year contract with the English giants has endured a slow start to life at Old Trafford as he has struggled to make an impact in his first five appearances so far. United manager Solskjaer although has no cause for concern about the 21-year-old and firmly believes that the Englishman will go on to fulfill his potential by developing his game over time.
“He’s learning all the time. As I said in training as well, he’s learning our methods, he’s learning the Premier League and of course, he knows the Champions League already from being at Dortmund. He’s a young boy, he’s only 21 and he’ll improve. We signed him as we see a top forward for 10, 12, 15 years and I’ve not changed my mind on that,” Solskjaer told reporters in his pre-match press conference.
“He’s so clean on the ball and is enthusiastic to learn and that is such a big thing when you come to Man Utd. You’re always going to get a chance and you play with some of the best players in the world, you’re getting some fantastic coaching with the coaches I’ve got too,” he added.
