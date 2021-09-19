Results were not good and mentality was negative last season, admits Sergio Reguilon

Despite starting their 2020/21 season with a loss to Everton , things picked up very rapidly for Tottenham with the North Londoners beating Manchester United 6-1 three games later. It was a season-defining victory for Jose Mourinho ’s side as they continued that run of form until mid-December before things took a turn for the worse. The club went on a poor streak that saw Mourinho lose his job with Spurs unable to recover.

It meant that in the blink of an eye, Tottenham went from challenging for the league title to finishing eighth in the league, and that hurt a few players. Harry Kane ’s transfer saga this summer proves as much but Sergio Reguilon has confessed that his first year in England was very tough. The Spaniard admitted that while COVID-19 and not having his family here played a part, the results and the negative mentality around the club also hurt.

“Last year was difficult for me. It was my first in England and, because of Covid, I was alone here without my family. We started very good but, in the end, the team went down. The results were not good and the mentality was negative. It was painful because when we arrived to December, we wanted to finish in the Champions League,” Reguilon told the Guardian.

Things haven’t changed all that much this season although with Nuno Espirito Santo appointed as the new Tottenham boss, fans and critics alike hope he can lead the club to good things. So far things have been good with Spurs losing just two out of the seven games they’ve played and it saw Reguilon add that he believes they’re working towards something. But the Spaniard also ushered caution as things take time and the team is still working through it.