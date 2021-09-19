Reports | Inter Milan considering January move for Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek

Calciomercato has reported that the Nerazzurri were keen on a move last season as well but are now looking at a January transfer for Van de Beek. The club believes that a six-month loan move with an obligation to buy will convince Manchester United to sell and are hoping to get negotiations going as soon as possible. The report has also indicated that Van de Beek is reportedly keen on the move as well and thus personal terms won’t be an issue.