Reports | Inter Milan considering January move for Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek
Today at 4:28 PM
According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan are considering a bid in January for Donny van de Beek with the Serie A club keen on signing the Manchester United midfielder. The 24-year-old has struggled to get regular game-time since his move to Old Trafford last summer and has been keen on leaving.
Donny van de Beek’s move to Manchester United in the summer of 2020 had many fans and critics alike excited but things haven’t gone according to plan. Instead, the midfielder made only 36 appearances for the Red Devils in his first season, a tally that includes 19 showings in the league although a large portion of those were from the bench. That saw reports and rumours indicate that Van de Beek was keen on leaving the club this summer, which was later confirmed by his agent.
However, with Manchester United reportedly refusing to let go of the 24-year-old, no move materialized but so far, Van de Beek’s game-time hasn’t changed. The midfielder has played only two games for the club this season, with a 6-minute league spell and one-half of their loss to BSC Young Boys in the Champions League. It has seen the frustrated midfielder reportedly look for a move away with Inter Milan interested.
Calciomercato has reported that the Nerazzurri were keen on a move last season as well but are now looking at a January transfer for Van de Beek. The club believes that a six-month loan move with an obligation to buy will convince Manchester United to sell and are hoping to get negotiations going as soon as possible. The report has also indicated that Van de Beek is reportedly keen on the move as well and thus personal terms won’t be an issue.
