Reports | Barcelona eyeing moves for Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, and Dani Olmo next summer

Both Haaland and Olmo have been linked with a move to the Camp Nou and are reportedly said to be dream signings for Barcelona president Joan Laporta while Pogba’s contract hands the club an opportunity to sign him. The Frenchman has less than one year left on his current deal and hasn’t signed an extension with Manchester United as of yet. Furthermore, Mino Raiola also happens to be the agent of both Pogba and Haaland, which Mundo Deportivo has reported, is a boost for Barcelona given their good relationship with him.