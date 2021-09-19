Reports | Barcelona eyeing moves for Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, and Dani Olmo next summer
Today at 5:06 PM
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking to sign Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Dani Olmo next summer as the club look to improve their team over the next few years. The La Liga giants endured a tough time this summer with them forced to spend the window cutting their wage bill.
Barcelona’s issues over the last six years or so saw the club forced to let Lionel Messi leave this summer with the Argentine signing for Paris Saint-Germain on a free-transfer. That broke the hearts of fans and neutrals alike but it also allowed the La Liga giants to reduce their wage-bill by a rather large amount. That cost-cutting continued throughout the transfer window with Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba also taking massive pay-cuts to help out.
Not only that, Antoine Griezmann, Emerson Royal and a few other players left before the window closed to reduce the club’s wage bill even further. But having spent most of the window selling players, Mundo Deportivo has reported that Barcelona have other plans next summer. The report has revealed that the club have created a three-man shortlist featuring Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Manchester United's Paul Pogba and RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo with them keen on signing all three next summer.
Both Haaland and Olmo have been linked with a move to the Camp Nou and are reportedly said to be dream signings for Barcelona president Joan Laporta while Pogba’s contract hands the club an opportunity to sign him. The Frenchman has less than one year left on his current deal and hasn’t signed an extension with Manchester United as of yet. Furthermore, Mino Raiola also happens to be the agent of both Pogba and Haaland, which Mundo Deportivo has reported, is a boost for Barcelona given their good relationship with him.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Dani Olmo
- Erling Braut Haaland
- Paul Pogba
- Joan Laporta
- La Liga
- Bundesliga
- English Premier League
- Borussia Dortmund
- Rb Leipzig
- Manchester United
- Fc Barcelona
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.