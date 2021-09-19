Reports about Lionel Messi's extended contract is completely false, states Leonardo

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has berated reports which state that Lionel Messi is on a €30 million per year contract as completely false and unacceptable. Messi arrived on a free transfer to the Parc des Princes and signed a two-year contract with the French club.

Paris Saint-Germain pulled off arguably the biggest coup of the summer transfer window as they signed Lionel Messi on a free transfer. The Argentine joined the French club from Barcelona as he signed a two-year deal with the French giants. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner initially wanted to continue his tenure with his boyhood club and a deal was agreed upon by both Barcelona and Messi but the Spanish club was unable to extend his deal due to their financial struggles and the regulations they had to comply with on La Liga’s wage limit.

Messi made 778 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona while scoring 672 goals and providing 301 assists. The Argentina international has helped the La Liga side win ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey cups, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups, and four Champions Leagues during his stint with the Spanish side.

Messi missed the beginning of the PSG's 2021-22 campaign as he didn't have enough time to recuperate following a short pre-season after securing the Copa America title for his home nation over the summer. The 34-year-old worked his way back to fitness and made his debut for Pochettino's side from the bench during PSG's 2-0 victory away at Reims in August.

Reports emerged over the past few days that the Argentine who signed a two-year deal with the French side had been promised a third season worth €40 million and a yearly bonus of €15 million. PSG's sporting director Leonardo was quick to dismiss the report and insisted that the Argentine was set to stay with the French giants only till 2023 as per his current contract.

"We can't accept this. This is unacceptable. This is completely false. I wanted to tell you that. I think it's a lack of respect and we didn't like it. I don't understand the timing. This is really very far from the truth, on the duration and the numbers,” Leonardo told reporters during a press conference.

"There are confidentiality clauses, but I can say that this is not the truth. The duration of the contract is two years. It's wrong, it's not that, and we didn't like it," he added.