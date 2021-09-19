My heart skipped a beat for a second, reveals Ben White
Today at 6:04 PM
Arsenal player Ben White has admitted that his heart skipped a beat and thanked his goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after getting away with a huge mistake in Arsenal's win over Burnley on Saturday. The London club secured a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday in game week five.
Arsenal's new signing Ben White started the game for the London side when they faced Burnley in Premier League action on Saturday. After a disastrous spell at the beginning of the season where they scored no goals and remained bottom of the Premier League after three weeks, the Gunners rebounded to secure back-to-back 1-0 victories after the international break. The victory over Burnley propelled Arsenal up to 13th in the table as they lie now just three points outside of the top six.
Things didn’t go as smoothly as White envisioned as the centre back ran towards his own box to pick up a loose ball in the 68th minute and attempted a first-time pass back to Ramsdale. The 23-year-old's pass didn't have enough weight on it allowing West Ham striker Matej Vydra to dart in and intercept the ball for Burnley. Vydra attempted to go around Ramsdale who promptly stuck out a leg to bring down the Clarets striker. The referee immediately pointed to the spot for a penalty kick but the decision was overturned after a VAR review which showed that Ramsdale had won the ball cleanly, leaving White as the most relieved man on the pitch.
White expressed his gratitude to Ramsdale for sparing him blushes following the match but also blamed the lack of moisture on the pitch for his pass not reaching the intended target.
"It was a tough one, my heart skipped a beat for a second. It was really, really dry out there today and my pass back didn't get there at all. Luckily Aaron came to save me. We knew it was going to be a tough game before we came here. Obviously, it's so hard and the two big boys that they've got up top are difficult to handle,” White told the club’s official website.
"I think clean sheets are really important. If you get that, you've got a good chance of winning. We've got the quality up front so if we're keeping a clean sheet, we're always going to win a game," he added.
