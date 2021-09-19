My heart skipped a beat for a second, reveals Ben White

Things didn’t go as smoothly as White envisioned as the centre back ran towards his own box to pick up a loose ball in the 68th minute and attempted a first-time pass back to Ramsdale. The 23-year-old's pass didn't have enough weight on it allowing West Ham striker Matej Vydra to dart in and intercept the ball for Burnley. Vydra attempted to go around Ramsdale who promptly stuck out a leg to bring down the Clarets striker. The referee immediately pointed to the spot for a penalty kick but the decision was overturned after a VAR review which showed that Ramsdale had won the ball cleanly, leaving White as the most relieved man on the pitch.