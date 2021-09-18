With Karim Benzema it was very healthy competition, admits Gonzalo Higuain
Former Real Madrid player Gonzalo Higuain has admitted that he found it tough when the club brought in a number of players during the summer of 2009. The Argentine played for the Los Blancos when he arrived from River Plate for €12million in December 2006 and spent seven years with the Los Blancos.
Former Real Madrid and Napoli player has admitted that he was initially frustrated that Real Madrid signed Kaka and Karim Benzema in a season that saw him finish as the top scorer for the Spanish club. The 33-year-old won the La Liga title in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu after signing from River Plate in December 2006.
The Argentine only scored two goals in all competitions in that campaign but scored 62 goals for Madrid over the next three seasons as he proved to be an important player in the squad. The Argentina international's output declined in the 2010-11 season as he struggled with recurring injuries but he did manage to rebound the next season he led the Spanish side to claim the La Liga title by scoring 22 goals in the league.
The attacker who plays for Inter Miami now scored 121 goals while providing 56 assists in 264 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid. The 33-year-old helped the club win three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Supercopa de Espana during his stint with the club. Despite his impressive displays the Argentine was disappointed initially when the La Liga side added Benzema and Kaka to the squad in the summer of 2009.
"With Benzema it was a very healthy competition, but we had to do our best. The year Cristiano arrived, he scored 27 goals (sic) and I scored 26 (sic). The next transfer window (sic) they brought in Kaka and Benzema. That's when I said: 'how many goals do I have to score?” Higuain told ESPN Futbol 360.
"Karim came in and he brought out the best version of me and I brought out the best version of him. He's a tremendous number nine," he added.
