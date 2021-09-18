We hope Sergio Ramos is available soon, reveals Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is in the dark when it comes to Sergio Ramos 's recovery from a calf injury. Pochettino was unable to confirm a concrete date on when the Spanish defender will be available for selection. The 35-year-old is yet to mark his debut for the French club since joining them over the summer on a free transfer after his contract with Madrid expired.

The World Cup-winning defender made 671 appearances for the Blancos while scoring 101 goals and providing 40 assists across all competitions. The former Real Madrid captain helped the Spanish side win five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey cups, three UEFA Super Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups, and four Champions League titles during his stint with the Spanish club.

The Spanish defender is sure to bring in his wealth of experience to the backline of PSG but Pochettino is unsure when Ramos will be available for selection as he continues his recovery from the muscle problem.

"I don't have any details on when he will be available. We hope he will be available soon. He is well individually, he is calm and continues his preparation. We hope that he can play quickly and it is important that he can return to a good level, equal to that of his teammates," Pochettino told reporters in his pre-match press conference.