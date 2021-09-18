Reports | Manchester United eye Declan Rice transfer for next summer
Yesterday at 6:54 PM
Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Declan Rice from West Ham next summer according to reports from ESPN. The defensive midfielder who is under contract until 2024 with the London club is touted for a big-money move to one of the top clubs in European football.
Manchester United holds a genuine interest in signing Declan Rice from West Ham in the summer of 2022 according to reports from ESPN. The Red Devils did try to sign the England international over the summer but after completing deals for Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo the English side failed to procure the funds required to bring the defensive midfielder to Old Trafford.
It is understood that the England international is among a number of options for a defensive midfielder profile that will be narrowed down over the course of the next year. The 22-year-old is seen as the ideal partner by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Paul Pogba in the heart of the midfield for next season. The United manager’s wishes may not materialize should Pogba leave Old Trafford at the end of the season when his contract expires.
It is understood that the defensive midfielder wishes to move on to greener pastures as he seeks a move away from the London Stadium. Talks between the Hammers and Rice are not progressing well according to ESPN and United could swoop in to sign the English midfielder in the summer. Rice has featured 149 times for the Hammers while scoring five goals and providing six assists across all competitions after breaking through into the West Ham team in the 2017/18 season.
- Declan Rice
- Paul Pogba
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Raphael Varane
- Jadon Sancho
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
- English Premier League
- Manchester United
- West Ham United
