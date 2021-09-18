2021 AFC Cup | ATK-Mohun Bagan announce 22-man squad for inter-zonal semi-final against Nasaf FC

ATK-Mohun Bagan is the only Indian team still in contention for continental glory this season, with Bengaluru FC and FC Goa already eliminated after the group stages of the AFC Cup and the AFC Champions League respectively. The Mariners topped Group D of the South Zone in Maldives last month to qualify for the Inter-zonal semi-final of the AFC Cup.

The green and maroon brigade will be up against former champions Nasaf FC in the inter-zonal semi-final on September 22, in Uzbekistan. Five days prior, head coach Antonio Lopez Habas announced a 22-member squad for the all-important tie. Among the notable inclusions, Euro 2020 star Joni Kauko will be travelling with the team, while French playmaker Hugo Boumous will miss out on the tour owing to injury issues.

"It's going to be a tough match but we are preparing ourselves as much as possible to take on the challenge. The club needs to win the next match to progress to the next stage. For me personally, it would be a major achievement if we can go all the way, so I'm confident that we will be able to come away with a win despite them having the home advantage,” said Roy Krishna,” to the ATKMB media team.