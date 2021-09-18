2021-22 ISL | SC East Bengal rope in Dutch midfielder Darren Siodel

Today at 2:19 PM
SC East Bengal have secured the services of Dutch playmaker Darren Sidoel on a one-year deal ahead of the new ISL season. This is their fifth signing of the season, with the footballer bringing in valuable experience from his playing days at Jong Ajax, the reserve side of Ajax Amsterdam.
SC East Bengal, after its late entry into the 2021-22 ISL, have been busy filling in their foreigners quota for the season thick. Having already roped in four overseas players in the past few days, the Kolkata-based side have roped in Dutch playmaker Darren Sidoel on a one-year deal, on Friday.
The 23-year old played most of his youth career at Ajax and later made his senior debut for their reserve side (Jong Ajax). Most recently, he was playing for Belgian side Hercules, on loan, under the supervision of Manolo Diaz, the current head coach of SC East Bengal.
“SC East Bengal presents a new opportunity for me. I have played in a few European countries and picked up quite a lot. I am eager to learn and I believe I can develop playing in the Indian Super League,” said Darren Sidoel, after signing over the dotted line.
“I have played under the coach (Manolo) before in Spain and that helps. We have a good understanding and I am looking forward to reunite with him again,” added the footballer.
SC East Bengal will begin their 2021-22 Indian Super League campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 21, followed by the high-voltage Kolkata Derby, on the 27th.
