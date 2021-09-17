ISL 2021-22 | SC East Bengal rope in Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu

Today at 12:13 PM
SC East Bengal have roped in Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chuwku ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League on a one-year deal. The footballer has played quite a few years of his career in Norway, having claimed his former side, Molde, to three league titles and two Norwegian Cup wins.
Indian Super League side SC East Bengal have been pretty busy in the past few days in filling up their foreign quota ahead of the new season. Their most recent addition has been Nigerian striker and former Chinese Super League star Daniel Chima Chukwu, whom they have signed to bolster their attacking line.
Having started his senior career for Norwegian side Lyn, back in 2010, he instantly moved to Molde (also Norwegian) after the former was declared bankrupt. It was during his stay in Molde that Daniel played his best football, having guided the team to three Tippeligaen (top-tier league) titles, in 2011, 2012, and 2014. In addition, he was also a part of their successful Norwegian Cup-winning teams in 2013 and 2014.
"I am happy to be part of such a prestigious club. I want to help SC East Bengal win as many matches as possible. I have won titles in Norway and worked with some of the best coaches in the business. I will look to use my experience and help my teammates get better," said Daniel Chima Chukwu, after signing over the dotted line.
"I am also looking forward to working with our coaching staff. I was looking for a new challenge, and India excited me. The Indian Super League is growing, and I thought it would be the right move," added the Nigerian.
Daniel Chima becomes SC East Bengal’s fourth signing in the build-up to the season, having already roped in the likes of Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervisevic, Australian defender Tomislav Mrcela, and Croatian centre-back Franjo Prce in the past few days. The red and gold brigade will begin their 2021-22 ISL campaign against Jamshedpur FC on November 21.
