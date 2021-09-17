India slips to 107 in latest FIFA rankings, Iran best-placed Asian team at 22nd spot

Today at 6:54 PM
The Indian football team, also known as the Blue Tigers, slipped two places in the latest FIFA rankings -- at 107th. India played out a draw and also posted a win against neighbours Nepal (world no.168) in the friendlies played recently in Kathmandu, which saw them lose some crucial points.
The Indian football team has slipped two positions in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. Even though Igor Stimac's team remained unbeaten in September, still they slipped to 107 after a draw and a win against Nepal. The Indian team is currently preparing for the upcoming SAFF Championship, which will begin next month in the Maldives.
In the first friendly against Nepal, India were held to a 1-1 draw, while they won the second match 2-1. So Nepal has remained static at 168th for this month. These two teams will face off against each other in the SAFF Cup group stages on October 10.
The other teams participating in this event are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Pakistan, on the other hand will miss the tournament due to sanctions by FIFA. Meanwhile, Bhutan opted out from participating in the wake of Covid-19.
With this kind of a roster, India is the best-ranked team in the tournament, ahead of Maldives (158), Bangladesh (189) and Sri Lanka (205).
Iran is the highest-ranked Asian team in the world, placed at 22nd, while Japan is ranked 26th.
