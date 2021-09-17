Have to avoid comparing Thomas Partey to Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva, proclaims Lauren

With him fully fit and ready for action again, the hope in the Arsenal camp is that the 28-year-old former Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder helps take the club to the next level. But in light of comparisons to both Patrick Vieira and Gilberto Silva, Lauren believes that they need to stop as Partey is his own man. The former Arsenal star also added that the Ghanaian has potential to become even better and needs to stay fit to achieve that.