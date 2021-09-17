Had the intuition that Kylian Mbappe was going to stay, claims Ander Herrera
Today at 7:09 PM
PSG’s Ander Herrera has revealed that he had a hunch that Kylian Mbappe was going to stay at the club despite Real Madrid submitting three bids for the French forward. The 22-year-old has less than one year left on his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move away from France.
While both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo switched teams this summer, reports indicated that another superstar could potentially leave. However, no move ever materialized for Kylian Mbappe in the end with PSG reportedly refusing to answer after Real Madrid submitted a €220 million bid. That was the Los Blancos’ third and final bid for the Frenchman, submitted on deadline day.
However, that does mean that the Ligue 1 giants could potentially lose Mbappe in January because he has less than 12 months left on his current deal. But that is only if contract extension is signed by then which is reportedly something the club are confident they will get done. Yet despite all the rumours, Ander Herrera has revealed that he had a hunch that Mbappe wouldn’t leave.
"I had the intuition that he was going to stay. What the club had always told us is that Mbappe was staying. I asked him two weeks before the market closed and he told me 'I am here'. Everything I saw in the press did not marry with what happened here. What happens this season may affect Mbappe staying,” Herrera told El Larguero.
While the 2018 World Cup winner stayed, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi did leave the Camp Nou and signed for PSG this summer on a free-transfer. The move stunned the footballing world but the Argentine has quietly made a large impact on the team. Herrera added that the youngsters at the club have been beyond impressed by the way Messi has performed so far, with him leading the way.
"In football there are different types of leadership. There are those who talk a lot, a captain who encourages and then there are leaders who set an example. That is Leo. When he arrives in Paris and is the first to be in the gym, when he is not and takes the time to joke with others, that is an example of leadership. Seeing that the best in the world does not cut any corners makes the younger ones say: If he is like this, we have to follow him,” he added.
