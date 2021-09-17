Had the intuition that Kylian Mbappe was going to stay, claims Ander Herrera

"In football there are different types of leadership. There are those who talk a lot, a captain who encourages and then there are leaders who set an example. That is Leo. When he arrives in Paris and is the first to be in the gym, when he is not and takes the time to joke with others, that is an example of leadership. Seeing that the best in the world does not cut any corners makes the younger ones say: If he is like this, we have to follow him,” he added.