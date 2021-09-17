Commitment and support for Ronald Koeman is total because of our rebuild, reveals Eduard Romeu
Yesterday at 8:04 PM
Barcelona vice president Eduard Romeu has confessed that the club and board are committed to Ronald Koeman because they know that the team are going through a tough period. The La Liga giants have had an unbeaten start to their league season, but lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
While losing Lionel Messi has definitely dominated all the talk around Barcelona, the club still managed to two out of their opening three league games without dominating. However, things changed against Bayern Munich as while the Bavarians scored only three goals on the night, they dominated the La Liga side at the Camp Nou. It saw Barcelona finish the game without a single shot on target with them struggling to even lay a hand on the Bundesliga giants.
Yet, despite that Ronald Koeman hasn’t lost his job yet despite rumours and reports indicating otherwise with many believing that it’s down to the fact that the club can’t afford to sack him. But that claim has been refuted by Eduard Romeu, who revealed that sacking Koeman “hasn’t been discussed” and “that it is not a money problem”. The Barcelona vice-president also added that the board are completely behind the Dutch manager as they know the task he has before him.
"The political answer is it has not been discussed and the real one is that it is not a money problem. But there's nothing happening. There's nothing going on. Koeman's a good person. When the president and the board decide that he's staying on, the commitment [to him] and the support is total, knowing that we are going through a complicated moment in which we have to rebuild the team," Romeu said in a news conference.
"Losing to Bayern was something that was in the equation. It was the worst opponent at the worst moment. We had several players injured, we were playing against a consolidated side, the game came just after the international break... It makes us angry, but it was something that could have happened."
