Thoroughly enjoying my role as coach of FC Bengaluru United, states Gourmangi Singh

Former Indian international footballer Gourmangi Singh is enjoying his new role as the head coach of FC Bengaluru United and is trying to help the team in the best possible way. The Benagluru-based side has already qualified for the knockout stages of the Durand Cup, with two wins so far.
Gourmangi Singh is currently in Kolkata as the head coach of FC Bengaluru United for the 130th edition of the prestigious Durand Cup. The former international, who was once the highest-paid domestic footballer in the Indian circuit, has won the Durand Cup a couple of times during his career. But, he is now back with a different role and he is enjoying every bit of it.
"Today, my role on the sideline is very different. As a player, your major focus remains on yourself – working hard every day to be available for the next selection, preparation, diet, rest, and recovery. As a coach the focus shifts to planning, execution, review, reflection etc. I thoroughly enjoy my new role and I am trying to help the team in the best possible way,” said Gourmangi Singh, as reported by Firstpost.com.
FC Bengaluru United, with a relatively strong side compared to other teams in the competition, have already qualified for the knockout stages with a couple of wins over CRPF and the Indian Air Force.
"The target was very clear from the very beginning, we tried to win the first two games and see where do we stand. Six points made us the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals, we achieved our target. This also gave us the time to prepare for our last game of the group,” he added.
FC Bengaluru United will be playing his last group stage match against Mohammedan Sporting Club on September 14, at the Kalyani Stadium.
