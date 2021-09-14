Nothing compares to winning because it really changes something, proclaims Thomas Tuchel
Today at 5:39 PM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confessed that there is nothing quite like winning a trophy, as the joy and the confidence it lends a team is simply incredible and changes everybody. The German was only appointed in January 2021 but went on to lead the team to their second Champions League trophy.
After the chaotic spell that was Frank Lampard’s final six months at Chelsea, few expected anyone to walk in and immediately sort out the team. However, that is exactly what Thomas Tuchel has done, with the German boss completely changing the way the club operated. Not only that, he also lead them back into the top four and to their second Champions League crown, beating Manchester City on the night.
It was an achievement that few saw coming even after Tuchel’s appointment as the German had lead PSG to the final in the 2019/20 season but had failed to get over the hump. Having done so with Chelsea in the 2020/21, Tuchel admitted that there is nothing “like winning” and the “joy, the experience and the confidence” that it has given him and his team. The Chelsea boss also added that winning that trophy has changed things for the club and for him as well.
“In the end, nothing is like winning. I had the feeling that it’s a big achievement to reach the final but not to do the last step is a huge difference when you realise what it means when you do it. It’s the perception from outside. It’s the joy, the experience, the confidence that your team gets by winning it. When you do the last step, nothing compares to it. Then it really changes something, I think, for everybody,” Tuchel said, reported the Guardian.
