Fighting hard to ensure a successful in 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, asserts Thomas Dennerby

India has already qualified for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup by virtue of being the hosts, with the team now training under national coach Thomas Dennerby in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand since mid-August for the mega event. A UEFA Pro Diploma Holder, the Swedish coach stated that he is fighting very hard to ensure a successful at the next year’s continental meet.

"The team around me, the technical staff, and the backroom staff is also working very hard, and hopefully we will see success in the Asian Cup. We are fighting very hard,” said Thomas Dennerby, as reported by ANI.

With the pandemic situation still not eradicated, the senior women’s national team is probably the one setup that is still undergoing camp currently with the aid of the Jharkhand government. In fact, Thomas is impressed by the facilities provided and even thanked the state government for that.

"We are very happy with all the support that we are getting here in Jamshedpur. The facilities are excellent, and we can avail the training pitches, gyms and pools any time we want. I'd like to thank the Jharkhand Government on behalf of the entire team," added Thomas Dennerby.